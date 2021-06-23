Longmont police use bean bag rounds on driver following armed chase
Police used bean bag rounds to subdue a man who reportedly threatened to harm family members and then led police on a chase through Longmont while armed. The 36-year-old male suspect is facing charges of felony menacing, DUI, prohibited use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a previous offender and failure to yield to emergency vehicles. The Camera is not naming him at this time because he has not been formally arrested.www.burlington-record.com