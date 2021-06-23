Obituary: Jo Ann Plante
RUMFORD – Jo Ann Plante, 78, of Rumford passed away on Dec. 24, 2020. Jo was the daughter of William S. and Marie Morgan Rafuse. She attended Mexico schools. She married Louis M. Plante on June 20 of 1969. She worked as a server and hostess, and later a homemaker. She is survived by her sons Mark and wife Mary Ann Pitts, Scott Pitts and partner Donna Legere, Kurt Pitts and partner Suzanne Merrill, Cory Plante, Ryan Plante; grandchildren, Bridget Pitts, Mark Pitts, Amanda Buotte, Kevin Pitts, Mason Plante, Riley Plante, Ashley Bonney, Jake Plante, Alivia Plante; great-grandchild, Aubrey Meza. A celebration of life will be held on July 8, 5 to 9 p.m. at Eagle’s in Rumford.www.sunjournal.com