Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 Odds

By Kellar Ellsworth
GamingToday
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA · Thu (6/24) @ 9:10pm ET — PHO Suns at LA Clippers. The NBA Western Conference Finals are here and as much as people complain that the Association is too predictable, no one saw this coming. The Phoenix Suns have ridden a fortuitous magical carpet ride of injury luck throughout the playoffs so far. After dispatching the walking infirmary that was the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, the Suns took down a Jamal Murray-less Nuggets in a clean sweep.

www.gamingtoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#Pho Suns#California Odds#Association#The Phoenix Suns#Nuggets#Conference Final#Suns Clippers#Nba Finals Mvp#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Where can I watch the Suns-Clippers game tonight? Suns vs. Clippers TV channel and live stream

This is where you can watch the Suns game tonight as Phoenix looks to take a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. After the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers delivered us with one of the best games of the postseason on Tuesday night, how will the two teams follow things up? Indeed, Phoenix recorded a heart-stopping 104-103 win in Game 2 thanks to Deandre Ayton’s game-winning heroics.
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Clippers live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, Game 2 time, prediction, pick, odds, line

The Phoenix Suns came out on top against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 behind a 40-point triple-double from rising superstar Devin Booker. It was a back-and-forth contest between the two teams, but Booker's explosive third quarter along with a botched defensive possession from the Clippers with 20 seconds left sealed Los Angeles' fate. Both teams will still be without their most important players heading into Game 2, so it will once again fall on the shoulders of Booker and Paul George to carry their teams to success. Game 1 proved to be an exciting affair, and it should be no different for the next meeting.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
WGAU

NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

PHOENIX — (AP) — This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. Roll the dice on an aging — but motivated — Hall of Fame-caliber point guard (Chris Paul) and pair him with a veteran coach who he knows and respects (Monty Williams). Add a few more savvy veterans who have been deep in the playoffs before (Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig). Then combine them with a talented young nucleus that was hungry for the wisdom they provide (Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton).
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Suns open NBA Finals against the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 217. NBA FINALS: Suns host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 4 keys to success in the NBA Finals

Four keys to success for the Phoenix Suns heading into the NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns were crowned kings of the Western Conference as they defeated the LA Clippers in six games in the Western Conference Finals to earn a berth in the 2021 NBA Finals. From the emergence and...
NBASkySports

NBA Finals preview: Can Bucks put clamps on determined Chris Paul, Suns?

An NBA postseason that's been frequently interrupted by injuries to star players might arrive at an unpopular yet fitting finale: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play in the NBA Finals and, if he does as expected, how healthy will he be?. Let's assume the two-time MVP is a go, just for the...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton is a Top Five Center in the NBA

Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Over the course of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, there have only been three centers that have consistently produced numbers across the board to bring their teams success. One of those centers being Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton. The Suns...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Ruling On DeMarcus Cousins’ Postgame Shove

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals delivered one of the most memorable endings in playoff history as DeAndre Ayton tipped in a lob in the final second to give the Phoenix Suns a 2-0 advantage over the Los Angeles Clippers. In the wake of the exciting conclusion, a scrum broke out between the benches, leading to postgame disciplinary action from the league.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Suns

Bucks star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled as “doubtful” for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Earlier in the day, coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis “had a good day and is making good progress,” according to Mark Medina of USA Today. As Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic noted, Budenholzer said that Antetokounmpo was able to do some on-court work, saying, “I’m just going to leave it (that) he did court work. So he’s making progress and we’re pleased that he’s making progress.”
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker responds to critics of Suns' NBA Finals run

Devin Booker is not apologizing for his Phoenix Suns’ NBA Finals run, not that he should be. The Suns have been viewed by some as a team that’s taken advantage of their opponents' injuries to reach the Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers lost Anthony Davis due to a groin injury in their first-round series. Phoenix won that series in six. The Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Denver was playing the last few months without Jamal Murray, who suffered a torn ACL in April. Then they beat the Clippers in the conference finals in six games. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard the entire series because he had a knee injury.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Suns star Devin Booker destroyed by Jae Crowder in logo 3-point competition

Devin Booker is unarguably the best scorer in the Phoenix Suns roster, but even he is no match to Jae Crowder when it comes to long-distance bombs. Yes, you read that right. In a friendly contest during the Suns’ open practice ahead of the NBA Finals, Booker and Crowder had a 3-point competition from the logo. While one would expect it to be over quickly since Crowder was up against Booker, that was not the case.

Comments / 1

Community Policy