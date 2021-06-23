Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 Odds
NBA · Thu (6/24) @ 9:10pm ET — PHO Suns at LA Clippers. The NBA Western Conference Finals are here and as much as people complain that the Association is too predictable, no one saw this coming. The Phoenix Suns have ridden a fortuitous magical carpet ride of injury luck throughout the playoffs so far. After dispatching the walking infirmary that was the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, the Suns took down a Jamal Murray-less Nuggets in a clean sweep.www.gamingtoday.com