Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 Odds

The Phoenix Suns came out on top against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 behind a 40-point triple-double from rising superstar Devin Booker. It was a back-and-forth contest between the two teams, but Booker's explosive third quarter along with a botched defensive possession from the Clippers with 20 seconds left sealed Los Angeles' fate. Both teams will still be without their most important players heading into Game 2, so it will once again fall on the shoulders of Booker and Paul George to carry their teams to success. Game 1 proved to be an exciting affair, and it should be no different for the next meeting.