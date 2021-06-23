OP-ED: America was prepared to fight Covid-19 thanks to intellectual property rights

The following op-ed is written by State Sen. John Schickel (R-Union). When someone says to me, have a safe Fourth of July holiday, I know they mean well, but I cannot help but think that the Fourth of July was about risk, not safety, for our Founding Fathers. We forget the tremendous risk the signers of the Declaration of Independence took for freedom. The British captured five of the founders who signed it. They were tortured before they died. The homes of twelve others were destroyed and burned down. Some lost children in the war to both death and capture. The death of nine of the fifty-six founders was the result of battle, some succumbing to wounds. The Founding Fathers consisted of jurists and lawyers (25), farmers (9), and merchants (11). They were brilliant men who had means of influence. They could have lived a life of ease and comfort but chose to risk it all for the cause of freedom. That’s why I, as your state senator, am so vigilant in protecting our liberty and individual rights.