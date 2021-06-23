Ex-Red Hawk golfer Seeman wins Wisconsin Women's Amateur crown

Former Milton High School golfer Mia Seeman has been playing some pretty good golf at the next level since graduating in 2018.

First of all, she’s been excelling as a member of the South Dakota State University women’s golf team.

And last weekend, Seeman staked a further claim to elite amateur status in the Badger State when she won the Sentry Wisconsin State Women’s Open.

Seeman shot a consistent 72-73-145 and rallied on the 18th hole at the Lawsonia links course to force a playoff with Oconomowoc’s Grace Suter, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead.

Seeman and Suter both made par on the first playoff hole, and then Seeman won the playoff—and the tournament—with a birdie on the second extra hole.

Seeman said everything was falling into place with her game last weekend.

“My driving, chipping and putting were all good,” Seeman said. “I really like links courses, since that’s what I play on at home.”

That would be the Bonny Meade at Oak Ridge course in Milton.

Seeman told Wisconsin.Golf that the Wisconsin State Women’s Open was her first tournament win since high school.

With the victory, Seeman earned a shot to tee it up with the men: The Wisconsin PGA Section board unanimously voted recently to grant the women’s tournament winner an exemption to play in the 101st Suter Ward Group at Stanley Morgan Wisconsin State Open, Aug. 16-18 at Pine Hills Country Club and the Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run.

Seeman plans on taking the Wisconsin PGA up on its offer.

Besides that, it’ll be a busy summer for the rising Jackrabbit senior as she prepares for her senior campaign. But as Seeman works hard toward another college golf season, she does so with the knowledge that she has an extra year of eligibility, what college athletes are calling the “COVID Year.”

The NCAA is offering an extra year of eligibility to athletes affected by the novel coronavirus’s impact on college sports in 2020-21.

Seeman plans to put the extra year in the classroom to good use. She is on track to graduate next spring with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

She’ll use the COVID year to get a jump start on her master’s degree program, a two-year endeavor. Then, she’d like to work as a counselor or therapist.

But first, professional golf’s siren song is calling.

“I’d like to go to Q-school (the LPGA’s system of qualifying for the professional circuit),” Seeman said.

That would earn her a spot on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s developmental arm.

For now, Seeman is content to play her game and take things one tournament at a time.

“I want to see how far golf can take me,” Seeman said.