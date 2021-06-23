Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Ex-Red Hawk golfer Seeman wins Wisconsin Women's Amateur crown

By David Vantress dvantress@gazettextra.com
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 13 days ago

Former Milton High School golfer Mia Seeman has been playing some pretty good golf at the next level since graduating in 2018.

First of all, she’s been excelling as a member of the South Dakota State University women’s golf team.

And last weekend, Seeman staked a further claim to elite amateur status in the Badger State when she won the Sentry Wisconsin State Women’s Open.

Seeman shot a consistent 72-73-145 and rallied on the 18th hole at the Lawsonia links course to force a playoff with Oconomowoc’s Grace Suter, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead.

Seeman and Suter both made par on the first playoff hole, and then Seeman won the playoff—and the tournament—with a birdie on the second extra hole.

Seeman said everything was falling into place with her game last weekend.

“My driving, chipping and putting were all good,” Seeman said. “I really like links courses, since that’s what I play on at home.”

That would be the Bonny Meade at Oak Ridge course in Milton.

Seeman told Wisconsin.Golf that the Wisconsin State Women’s Open was her first tournament win since high school.

With the victory, Seeman earned a shot to tee it up with the men: The Wisconsin PGA Section board unanimously voted recently to grant the women’s tournament winner an exemption to play in the 101st Suter Ward Group at Stanley Morgan Wisconsin State Open, Aug. 16-18 at Pine Hills Country Club and the Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run.

Seeman plans on taking the Wisconsin PGA up on its offer.

Besides that, it’ll be a busy summer for the rising Jackrabbit senior as she prepares for her senior campaign. But as Seeman works hard toward another college golf season, she does so with the knowledge that she has an extra year of eligibility, what college athletes are calling the “COVID Year.”

The NCAA is offering an extra year of eligibility to athletes affected by the novel coronavirus’s impact on college sports in 2020-21.

Seeman plans to put the extra year in the classroom to good use. She is on track to graduate next spring with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

She’ll use the COVID year to get a jump start on her master’s degree program, a two-year endeavor. Then, she’d like to work as a counselor or therapist.

But first, professional golf’s siren song is calling.

“I’d like to go to Q-school (the LPGA’s system of qualifying for the professional circuit),” Seeman said.

That would earn her a spot on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s developmental arm.

For now, Seeman is content to play her game and take things one tournament at a time.

“I want to see how far golf can take me,” Seeman said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
144
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Milton, WI
City
Oconomowoc, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Milton, WI
Sports
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Wisconsin Women#Milton High School#The Bonny Meade#Suter Ward Group#Pine Hills Country Club#Covid#Lpga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Golf
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy