Wylandville Elementary teacher named a Pirates All-Star
From more than 500 nominations, Wylandville Elementary’s kindergarten teacher Sally Jeswilkowski was chosen as one of eighteen winners, selected as an All-Star Teacher by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Winners receive a prize package including a $1,000 grant for classroom materials, recognition and tickets to two Pirates games, and an official team jersey with their name on it. A family nominated her because of her hard work with their child this year.observer-reporter.com