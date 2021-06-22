Beyond the Aperol Spritz: The best aperitivo spots in Boston

Want succulent wings, crispy skin and scrumptious sides? If you’re a fowl fan, only the best charcoal chicken in Melbourne will do, and for good reason. To some Melbourne is one of Australia’s many food capitals, offering almost every type of food that you can think of. It’s no secret that Australian’s have a great obsession with chicken especially chicken that’s cooked on charcoal. So you shouldn’t be surprised that Melbourne has so many charcoal chicken shops on offer. All of which bring something different to Melbourne’s chicken scene and all of which claim to be the best charcoal chicken shop in Melbourne. So for those who are wondering who actually is the best charcoal chicken shop or if you’re just now craving some tasty charcoal chicken. Then check out our list of the best charcoal chicken shops Melbourne has to offer.