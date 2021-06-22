Cancel
Beyond the Aperol Spritz: The best aperitivo spots in Boston

By Olivia Vanni
Cover picture for the articleThanks to the Aperol Spritz, we’ve all gotten a little taste of la dolce vita—but the best restaurants for aperitivo in Boston have so much more to offer than this singular cocktail from overseas. Following Italy’s ritual of sitting down for beautifully bitter drinks and snacks before having a full dinner, some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston have perfected the art of aperitivo by offering menus crammed with amari—served straight or in cocktails—and small bites. So do as the Romans do and stop by one of these spots to warm up your stomach before going hard at one of the best restaurants or best bars in Boston.

