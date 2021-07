The image of Ben Simmons passing up an easy dunk or layup in the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ awful Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks is going to haunt the Sixers and their fans for a long time. Sadly, it was the perfect culmination of Simmons’ woes in these playoffs. Despite being 6-foot-11 with only Trae Young to beat under the basket, Simmons was spooked about getting fouled because he had the yips at the free-throw line.