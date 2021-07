Tankus the Henge, the cult band who combine rock’n’roll with circus acrobatics, have just arrived in France – and believe they are the first UK act to tour abroad since a combination of coronavirus and Brexit closed down overseas trips.But their tour, to promote their new album, Luna Park, is fraught with complexity – from quarantine on arrival because of Covid to a ban on importing merchandise due to Brexit.Jaz Delorean, the lead singer, told The Independent that it was a journey of military precision.“In our touring party we have British, Italian and Brazilian members resident in the UK,” he said....