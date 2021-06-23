Astros insider: Strong rotation covers up lack of bullpen depth

BALTIMORE — Aside from adding Cristian Javier and optioning a few flammable youngsters, the Astros have not addressed their bullpen since it melted down May 29. Many in Houston would like to forget the gory details of that day. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a baseball that hasn’t landed yet, the Astros blew a five-run lead and lost to the San Diego Padres 11-8. In the ensuing days, general manager James Click criticized the performance but preached patience. He described the uneven nature of baseball and the faith he maintained in internal options. He claimed to be exhausting all options, but the Astros are up against a $210 million competitive balance tax threshold they do not appear willing to cross.