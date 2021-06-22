Cancel
Recipe: Minty Iced Latte

By BACKPACKER Editors
backpacker.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind more stove-free recipes from Backpacker. If you’re a regular at your local coffeeshop, this chilled, minty beverage will hit the spot on hot mornings. Unlike your daily iced latte, this version weighs only grams and comes together with just four backpacking-friendly ingredients: sugar, instant coffee, powdered milk, and a bag of peppermint tea. Shake it up and drink it as-is, or heat it for a warm start to a brisk day. Tip: You can replace the bagged tea with foraged wild mint (as always, never eat anything you can’t positively identify and forage sustainably).

