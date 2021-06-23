TV tonight: reopening a 54-year-old murder cold case

Cush Jumbo, Billy Howle, and Jared Harris elevate a relatively soapy story in the British export “The Beast Must Die,” a six-part limited series that premiered originally on streamer Britbox in the U.K. and is now unfolding in the United States on AMC+, starting today, July 5th, airing a week later on AMC proper. Examining the manner in which trauma and grief can lead people to make very bad decisions, “The Beast Must Die” also examines privilege and its ability to make people into monsters by giving them lives that never contain consequences. There are times when the filmmaking here underlines the mental states of its character a little too boldly, but the acting carries the project as the trio carve out fascinating, memorable people who feel completely distinct from the plot’s twists and turns. I’m not completely sure it sticks the landing, but I’ll remember these three people when the year ends, and sometimes that’s enough to make a mini-series worth watching.