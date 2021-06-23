TV tonight: reopening a 54-year-old murder cold case
In the Footsteps of Killers: The Murder of Rita Ellis. Emilia Fox and criminologist Prof David Wilson's series investigating notorious cold cases comes to a close with the 1967 murder of teenage member of the RAF Rita Ellis. The unsolved case poses a specific set of challenges for the pair – namely tracking down witness testimonies and other potential suspects from 54 years ago. A string of contemporaneous sex attacks might hold the key to identifying the killer, though, along with a harrowing account from a survivor. Ammar Kalia.