Despite being in Year 18, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James put up an MVP-worthy 2020-21 season before getting hurt in March. Although James was able to return in time for the playoffs, the Lakers were unable to fend off a rash of injuries and saw their championship defense fall short. James sounded off on the NBA for the injuries caused by the rush to start the season, but unfortunately, there is nothing to be done about it now.