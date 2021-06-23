In Taking Helm of Princeton Post 218 Baseball, Gonzalez Emphasizing Being Prepared to Excel

COACHABLE MOMENT: Benito Gonzalez, center, adjusts his hat as he holds a mound conference in 2019 game for the Princeton Post 218 American Legion baseball team. Gonzalez, a former star pitcher for Princeton High and The College of New Jersey, served as an assistant coach for Post 218 that summer and is now the manager of the club. Princeton, which fell 8-3 to Bordentown Post 26 last Monday in moving to 1-4, is playing at Broad Street Park Post 313 on June 23, at Allentown on June 24, at Hopewell Post 339 on June 27, and will then be hosting Bordentown on June 29. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)