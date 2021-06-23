Larranaga Builds on his Progress with TCNJ this Winter, Helping Majeski Prevail in Men’s Summer Hoops Opener

STRONG START: Jason Larranaga drives around a foe for Majeski Foundation last Monday at the Community Park courts in the opening night of action in the Princeton Recreation Department Men’s Summer Basketball League. Larranaga tallied 11 points to help Majeski Foundation, which is comprised of players from The College of New Jersey men’s basketball team, defeat NJ Path Academy 27-22 in a game shortened to one half by the thunderstorms that hit the area. In other action on Monday, Caesar’s Bagels & Deli edged Planet Fitness 52-51 as Quayson Williams tallied 14 points to lead the way for the victors. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)