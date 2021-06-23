Cleveland Cavaliers now in ‘tremendously valuable’ NBA Draft position where there’s no wrong answer: Chris Fedor

The Detroit Pistons won two things during Tuesday's NBA draft lottery. The right to pick first in the upcoming draft. And the right to pick Cade Cunningham. The thought here is the Oklahoma State guard will go No. 1 overall when the 2021 draft arrives on July 29. After all, the 6'8" playmaker fits the bill as someone who can develop into a franchise cornerstone for years to come at the NBA level with his ability to score, defend, hit from the outside and facilitate for others.