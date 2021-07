European stocks rallied again in early trade after yet another record high for Wall Street as investors look ahead to today’s big jobs report from the US. The FTSE 100 rose above 7,150 for its best since Jun 18th and close to the post-pandemic peak set a few days before at 7,189.63. The DAX was up 0.4% in early trade to 15,666. Travel & leisure, basic resources and tech lead the way higher on the Euro Stoxx 600 this morning, whilst banks and retail are down. Earlier saw the S&P 500 notch a 6th straight record close, finishing above 4,300 for the first time at 4,319.94 with all sectors in the green, led by a 1.6% pop for energy stocks on higher oil prices.