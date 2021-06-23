Can regular people really afford housing in Monterey County?

Sara Rubin here, writing from my beloved home, which is owned by a benevolent landlord who hasn’t raised the rent for two years, and whose son and daughter-in-law (my neighbors) manage the place. It’s a great set-up and I love it here, but every few months—usually whenever I have the urge to tear out a piece of shrubbery—I get an urge to look at real estate listings. Could I possibly buy a house (and wantonly tear out nonnative landscaping)?