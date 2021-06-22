Trion Properties Launches Multifamily Fund

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Summit at Landry Way, a 224-unit multifamily asset in Fort Worth, Texas. “The property gives the buyer, Jay Duarah of Aspen Capital Group Inc., a significant value-add opportunity through continued and additional upgrades supported by exceptional submarket fundamentals,” said Drew Kile, IPA senior managing director. “In Q2 2021, assets of a similar vintage in the East Fort Worth submarket averaged 93 percent occupancy and 4.6 percent rent growth.” Kile, IPA’s Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, and Asher Hall, in collaboration with Marcus & Millichap’s Tommy Lovell III, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover, represented the seller, One Real Estate Investment, and procured the buyer, Aspen Capital Group Inc. “The previous owner upgraded 70 percent of the units, which gives the buyer an opportunity to continue the in-place value-add program on the remaining units and further upgrade the apartments with updated lighting fixtures and hardware,” added Tumminello.