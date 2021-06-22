Cancel
West Hollywood, CA

Trion Properties Launches Multifamily Fund

By Hannah Madans
Los Angeles Business Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Hollywood-based Trion Properties has launched a multifamily fund. The Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III, is the company’s third investment vehicle. “Trion’s sole focus on our proven strategy of acquiring and repositioning undervalued multifamily assets in key markets, combined with our vertically integrated property management platform, has led to demonstrable success,” Mitch Paskover, a managing partner at Trion Properties, said in a statement.

