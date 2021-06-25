PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: The Estate of BERYL Q. THOMPSON, Deceased Case No. 2021-0081 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of June, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Hal H. Brock, III Personal Representative of the Estate of: Beryl Q. Thompson Mack Clayton Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 221 Alexander City, AL 35011-0221 256-329-0432 Alexander City Outlook: Jun. 23, 30 and Jul. 7, 2021 EST/THOMPSON, B.