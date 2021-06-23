Cancel
Gowanda, NY

Area police

Observer
 13 days ago

¯ Brandon Brooks, 26, of Gowanda, was charged with second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest stemming from a disturbance on June 7. Patrol was notified that Brooks, who seemed intoxicated, had been involved in a verbal altercation with a resident of West Main Street, and was also involved in a verbal altercation with the guests of the house. Brooks then took the resident’s speaker from the porch, smashed it into the roadway, then fled the scene. Patrol located Brooks, who fought with the officers arresting him. Brooks will appear in Persia Town Court later.

www.observertoday.com
