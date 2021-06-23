Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Twitter Reacts to Suns Coach Monty Williams Calling Deandre Ayton's Game Winning Shot

By Madeline Coleman
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBKq2_0acfYAjq00

As Suns center Deandre Ayton stunned the sports world on Tuesday night with his game-winning alley-oop in Phoenix's over the Clippers, coach Monty Williams revealed the lob hadn't been practiced all season.

He revealed that they only called it one time against Denver, and haven't used it since until Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. It was reportedly a combination of a play Williams saw from Joe Prunty and Brett Brown.

"DA—if he throws it, you gotta try to dunk it. Okay?" Williams can be heard saying in the Suns huddle before the game-winning shot. With less than a second to go, Jae Crowder threw a pinpoint pass straight into the center's hands as Ayton tipped the ball in.

But as the team collectively lost their minds on the court as the Suns advanced to 2-0 in the series, social media erupted with reactions.

Chris Paul quickly sang his praises, tweeting, "Big time play call Coach Mont!!!!!!!!" while Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said, "Wow!!! What a pass but even better finish by @DeandreAyton."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Joe Prunty
Person
Brett Brown
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Clippers#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Chris Paul reacts on Twitter to Suns’ crazy Game 2 win

Chris Paul was unavailable for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, but his Phoenix Suns won without him. And Paul could not be happier. The Suns point guard shared his reaction on Twitter after Phoenix escaped with a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns won on an alley-oop by Deandre Ayton with under a second left.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Suns' Deandre Ayton wants to silence doubters by winning NBA championship

Suns center Deandre Ayton is playing in the Western Conference finals three years after being the first selection in the draft, but he tells Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that most fans don’t see him as an elite player. Ayton had the highlight of his career Tuesday night when he dunked off an inbounds pass in the final second to give Phoenix a 2-0 series lead. It put him in the national spotlight after missing the playoffs during his first two NBA seasons.
KVUE

Deandre Ayton's last-second dunk seals miracle win for Phoenix Suns

CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF INSTEAD OF FIRST HALF - Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, scores over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
NBAchatsports.com

Ayton's Game-Winning 'Valley-Oop' Gives Suns 2-0 Lead Over Clippers

The pass angle from Jae Crowder was pristine. The screen from Devin Booker was gutsy. And the finish from Deandre Ayton was jaw-dropping. In a flash, the Phoenix Suns had stunningly seized a one-point advantage on an out-of-bounds play that had started with less than a second remaining on the game clock. A lengthy officials’ review then confirmed the basket, sending a Phoenix Suns Arena crowd that has been raucous throughout the postseason into an absolute frenzy.
NBAchatsports.com

Deandre Ayton's impact in Phoenix Suns' Game 2 victory went beyond the winning dunk

Suns center Deandre Ayton’s performance in the NBA playoffs no longer can be called a coming-out party. Party's over. He’s arrived. Ayton’s game-winning dunk off an in-bounds pass from Jae Crowder with .7 seconds Tuesday night against the Clippers was an exclamation point to another impressive playoff performance for Ayton.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Sinks heroic game-winning bucket

Ayton scored 24 points (12-15 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Clippers. Ayton had a couple of posterizing dunks over Ivica Zubac and dominated the paint during the entire game, as he delivered another efficient performance on the offensive end of the court. However, his best moment came in the final seconds of the game, as he caught an inbound pass to sink the game-winning shot on an alley-oop with less than one second on the clock. Ayton has four double-doubles over his last six games and has scored at least 20 points three times during that span.
NBABleacher Report

Deandre Ayton Game-Winning Dunk Gives Suns Win vs. Clippers in Game 2 Thriller

Welcome to the history books Deandre Ayton. Ayton completed one of the most incredible plays in NBA history by slamming down an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder in the final second to give the Phoenix Suns a dramatic 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Deandre Ayton's game-winner combined with career-night for Cameron Payne helps Suns clinch Game 2 thriller

No Chris Paul, no problem (again). It came down to the final second but the young Phoenix Suns persevered in a Game 2 thriller against the LA Clippers. A sensation final-second out-of-bounds play capped-off by Deandre Ayton's alley-oop slam gave the Suns 104-103 victory and the 2-0 series lead. The thrilling win extended their current win streak to nine games.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Playoffs: Deandre Ayton's Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2

Ayton's game-winner caps wild finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a finish in Phoenix. With the Phoenix Suns trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by one and just 0.9 seconds remaining in Tuesday night's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Jae Crowder found Deandre Ayton off an inbound pass for a game-winning alley-oop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy