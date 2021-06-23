Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European Markets Pull Back Slightly Despite Bumper PMIs

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks pulled back slightly on Wednesday despite Purchasing Managers' Indexes showing booming business growth in the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3% below the flatline by afternoon trade, with retail and travel stocks dropping 1.3% to lead losses while oil and gas stocks climbed 0.7%.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Gdp#Pmi#Purchasing Managers#Pan European#Federal Reserve#Bitcoin#Coin Metrics#Glaxosmithkline#German#Hellofresh#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyUS News and World Report

Euro Zone Business Activity Soared in June as Lockdowns Lifted

LONDON (Reuters) -Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary pressures...
MarketsDailyFx

British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

Sterling slightly better bid, cable around 1.3850. UK PMIs beat original forecasts. GBP/USD continues to pare back recent losses, helped today by slightly better than expected UK PMI data. The final prints beat expectations and came up just shy of last month’s blockbuster figures. According to data provider IHS Markit. ‘UK service providers reported another steep increase in business activity during June, with the speed of recovery only marginally slower than the peak seen in May. The rapid turnaround in business and consumer spending since the roll-back of pandemic restrictions led to the fastest rate of job creation for seven years’. While business activity remains strong, it was noted in the press release that price rises from service providers ‘ was the fastest since July 1996 and the cost of living is set to rise in the coming months’.
BusinessForexTV.com

Russia Services Growth Remains Strong

Russia’s service sector grew at a softer pace in June, data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.5 in June from 57.5 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. New business increased at a softer pace in June and...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lower; OPEC Meeting and Morrisons in Focus

Investing.com - European stock markets edged lower Monday, with investors keeping a wary eye on the oil market, while the prospect of a bidding war for Wm Morrison (LON:MRW) sparked interest across the U.K. grocery sector. At 3:45 AM ET (0745 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.6% lower, the...
BusinessHerald Tribune

THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: What’s next for the economy and stock market?

There is no doubt that much of the world is recovering from the economic shock caused by COVID-19. It only takes observing the increase in the first half of 2021’s U.S. and global GDP’s, and the surge in the world’s stock markets. However, there remains a significant amount of uncertainty about what comes next.
StocksBusiness Insider

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market, which languished in negative territory till a little past mid afternoon on Monday, moved above the flat line subsequently and despite failing to find any big support, managed to end the session with a small gain. The benchmark SMI ended up by 2.73 points...
Businesskitco.com

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Tuesday preview: US services PMI, Sainsbury in focus

(Sharecast News) - The spotlight on Tuesday will fall on the US services sector as the Institute for Supply Management publishes the results of its closely-followed Purchasing Managers survey covering the month of June. Across the Channel, the spotlight will be on the ZEW institute's economic sentiment index for Germany...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Chinese-Owned Nexperia Confirms Acquisition of UK's Largest Chip Plant

LONDON — Nexperia, a Dutch chip firm owned by China's Wingtech, confirmed on Monday that it plans to acquire the U.K.'s largest chip producer, Newport Wafer Fab. It comes after two people close to the deal told CNBC on Friday that the acquisition would be formally announced early this week.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Asia shares volatile as China tech worries remain

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian share markets were volatile on Tuesday, after Australia's central bank flagged some tapering in its quantitative easing programme and concerns over the future of China's powerful technology sector weighed down shares. U.S. markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday, leaving the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Investors Sift Through Regional and U.S. Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Monday morning after the release of a slew of economic data in the region as well as the U.S. Investors are also gauging how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue with its current accommodative monetary policy. China’s Shanghai Composite edged up...
Industryfidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge Higher But Oil Weakens on OPEC+ Deadlock

U.K., Italy Services PMI; Eurozone Quarterly Balance of Payments, Sectoral Accounts; France Industrial Production; UK Official Reserves, Car Registrations; OECD CPI; U.S. Observed, Financial Markets Closed; updates from Repsol, Ryanair. Opening Call:. Equities in. Europe. are likely to edge up on Monday, with gains capped due to the U.S....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks, FX gain as Fed rate hike bets ease; peso falls

BENGALURU (July 5): Most Asian stocks and currencies edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility as investors scaled back expectations of an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus following a mixed batch of US jobs data. The US dollar backed down from three-month highs after rate hike bets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy