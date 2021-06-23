Is fast fashion dying?

Arnaud Vaillant is taking me on a Zoom tour of Coperni’s offices, located in the center of Paris. “We do everything here, we prepare all the shows, all the collections,” he explains as he wizzes the camera past racks of clothing top-lit by a glass-paned rooftop. He points to a staircase that leads to the atelier, and sits down, his slime green shirt the sole pop of color against the white walls behind him. Vaillant — who is CEO and co-founder of the Parisian label alongside his partner and creative director Sébastien Meyer — has spent the last year holed up in the place most others long abandoned: the office.