Is fast fashion dying?
The future of shopping is looking a little more vintage, as a growing secondhand-seller market is projected to topple the mighty fast-fashion industry. That’s according to a new report from ThredUp, one of the world’s largest online resellers. The report, which cites statistical information from third-party analytics firm GlobalData, paints the picture of a burgeoning thrift-sale market that could overtake the likes of H&M and Zara in the next decade, as economical shopping and sustainability trends persist. According to the report, 40% of thrifters say they’re replacing fast-fashion purchases with secondhand clothing, and resale is expected to be more than twice as large as fast fashion by 2030.www.fastcompany.com