Alan Crocetti’s jewellery for Jean Paul Gaultier has us all at sea
Alan Crocetti has announced a new collaboration with the Jean Paul Gaultier studio. He is one of five designers to partner with the brand for a mischievous ready-to-wear collection that spans clothing and jewellery. Crocetti, behind the jewellery designs, joins Nix Lecourt Mansion, Ottolinger, Palomo Spain and Marvin M’Toumo in reinterpretating Gaultier’s distinct aesthetic, taking the fashion designer’s most iconic looks as inspiration.www.wallpaper.com