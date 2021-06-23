Alan Crocetti’s jewellery for Jean Paul Gaultier has us all at sea

One of the best feelings in fashion is when you slip on a pair of jeans that truly fits and flatters your figure. You get the rush of “this is the one” and wear said jeans with every tee, blouse, and button-down shirt in your closet. Not surprisingly, celebrities live for these key moments too. In an interview with Vogue Paris, Kristen Stewart declared her love for Levi’s jeans. When she was asked what pieces a woman should always have in her wardrobe, Stewart replied, “A pair of Levi’s that make you feel sexier than any dress you own.” For those who follow her style, you’ll know the actor is a big fan of denim, as she frequently wears distressed, cropped jeans.