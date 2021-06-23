Cancel
Cathie Wood Piles Up Shares In Alibaba, Rival Pinduoduo, Trims Snapchat, Pinterest

By Rachit Vats
 13 days ago
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 35,022 shares, estimated to be worth about $7.39 million, in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA). Shares of Alibaba closed 0.46% lower at $211.06 on Monday. The New York-based investment firm deployed Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and Ark Space Exploration...

