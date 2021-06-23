Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Evening Juice With Lemon City Live | Season 7 | Episode 33 | Kylie Wang

By Gustavo Chacon
lemoncitylive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur #F1orFU campaign is gaining traction as we’re joined by 5 Reasons Sports contributor Kylie Wang! Also, Tanard is back from his hiatus and we bring him up to speed with some NBA Playoff talk. And finally, baseball has gone full shenanigans. All that and more!

www.lemoncitylive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Baseball#Nba#Reasons Sports#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch Walker Season 1, Episode 15 live online

Walker gets in trouble while trying to help Micki with a situation on Walker Season 1, Episode 15. Don’t miss a beat of tonight’s episode. After dealing with a few storylines surrounding the Walker family, it’s time to turn the attention back to Micki and her family. It may seem like ages ago, but it was just a few episodes ago that Micki learned her mom isn’t her mom at all. Her mom is her aunt, and it’s thrown Micki for a loop.
TV & Videoswsiu.org

Beyond the Canvas | Season 2 | Episode 4

What does it mean to deliver “a message with the music”? Sit down with Black musicians who bridge story and sound. In this episode of “Beyond the CANVAS,” the musical ensemble Ranky Tanky, singer Rhiannon Giddens and others share their belief in the power of music to honor the past and inspire the future.
West Hollywood, CAweho.org

City Kicks-Off 2021 ‘WeHo LIVE!’ Free Virtual Friday Evening DJ Music Series

The virtual series will kick-off on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 6 p.m. with DJ Asha. ASHA is one the most versatile DJs on the scene. ASHA is respected globally as a sassy, crowd-pleasing, and ultimately entertaining DJ and producer. Regularly spinning in London, Australia, Croatia, Dubai, Greece, Ibiza (for P. Diddy), Italy, and Russia, she will be spinning a selection of Party Anthems, Dance, and Top 40.
Musiccrescentavalleyweekly.com

WATCH: Crescenta Valley Fireworks Stream-Along Music 2021

Stream the music along with the live fireworks show to experience it from your own home. Press play on the video below when we get close to showtime and enjoy the fireworks!. WATCH: Crescenta Valley Fireworks Stream-Along Music 2021 added by CV Weekly on July 4, 2021.
TV & VideosNME

Killer Mike to appear in ‘Ozark’ season four episode

Killer Mike will appear in an episode of Ozark‘s upcoming fourth and final season. As Billboard reports, the Run the Jewels member – real name Michael Render – will make a cameo in an episode of the series, sharing a scene with Julia Garner. “I went from waiting to find...
InternetThe Phinsider

Friday Evening Random Live Thread

Happy Friday, everyone! Welcome to another one of our (rather late) Random Live Threads! Here’s James’ usual spiel to carry you into the weekend:. This is one of our random live threads. Everyone is, as always, welcome to discuss any subject that you wish on the live threads, but please, in doing so, continue to adhere to the rules of the site. Also as per those rules, the discussion of, alluding to or references to politics or religion are prohibited because we like it better when everyone gets along. Please keep the conversation as close to PG-13 as possible. The PG rule also extends to the posting pictures and gifs. Any nudity (this includes photo’s with see-through clothing) or anything else of an offensive nature is strictly prohibited and posting such may result in a warning. Additionally, please keep your pic’s and GIF’s to a reasonable number and a reasonable size as to not slow down the load time of the thread too much. Please use the preview button before posting ANY photos to make sure that they do not show up as a huge item that will also slow down the load time for certain site members. Please keep GIF’s to a reasonable number and a reasonable size as to not slow down the load time of the thread too much. Please use the preview button before posting ANY photos to make sure that they do not show up as a huge item that will also slow down the load time for certain site members. If you’re unsure as to whether your post adheres to our site’s rules, please refer to The Phinsider Rules of the Road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy