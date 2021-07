When summer arrives there are so many flavors we want to relish in as long as we possibly can. Garden fresh tomatoes, big juicy pineapples and plump fresh-picked berries fill our crisper drawers. But at the top of the list, the most refreshing flavor when the thermometer is rising is lemon. On a hot day, a big tall glass of lemonade tastes like an oasis in the desert. If you are a lover of all things lemon, these 70 best lemon recipes for summer are going to need to be on your menu plan, ASAP.