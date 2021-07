In a country where recent statistics show three out of five of us are suffering from loneliness, I’ve seen one thing consistently lift people up — and no, it’s not prayer — it’s service. Somehow, when we do something for someone else, we’re infused with hope that we, as individuals, can make a difference. It can happen when we give useful advice to a co-worker. It can happen when we stop to help someone fix a flat tire on the side of a road. It can happen when we climb a ladder to rescue a stranded kitten and return it to its distraught owner. Any time we do anything that helps another person, it helps us connect to others and recognize the power we have to improve the world we share.