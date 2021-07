Copperas Cove ISD is preparing for the upcoming school year with a big announcement: They'll continue to provide free meals for kids in the district. According to KWTX, Copperas Cove ISD announced Tuesday that they have plans to provide free lunch to their students next school year. Since March of 2020, the school district has been providing free breakfast and lunch to students, but now with the approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture the service will continue.