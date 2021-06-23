Cancel
Ohio State

5 Best Goetta Hash Restaurants In Ohio

Aamir Kamal
Aamir Kamal
Uwe Conrad / Unsplash

Who wouldn’t want to eat something tempting and tasty for breakfast? Let me help you with it. Here are the five best restaurants are known for goetta hash in Ohio. Now you don’t have to waste time searching. Order your juicy goetta sandwich with grilled chicken and melted cheese on the top now.

Sugar n' Spice Restaurant, Cincinnati, OH

This restaurant provides breakfast, brunch, and lunch with the tastiest and varied menu. Moreover, they have special vegetarian-friendly diets, making it comfortable for everyone to eat whatever they want. Sugar and spice on sycamore are fantastic. From the tremendous service to the perfectly cooked food, everything is just extraordinary. Except for COVID’19 related changes, things are as pleasant as they were before. A must-visit place!

The location of this restaurant is 4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229, United States. They provide the services of dine-in, delivery as well as curbside pickup. It stays open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. To contact them, call at +1 513-242-3521

The Echo, Cincinnati, OH

The echo is a well-reputed restaurant that takes pride in serving home-cooked hearty fare at reasonable prices. Their specialty is the Goetta Hash Sandwich, which is of exquisite taste and is filled with fried egg yolk, making it very nutritional and tasty. The staff is very overwhelming and friendly. Moreover, the restaurant is highly maintained and hygienic. It also comes with a full bar. The Echo is filled with buzzing crowds at the breakfast hour.

The location is 3510 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208, United States. They offer the services of dine-in and curbside pickup. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. To contact them, call +1 513-321-2816 or visit their website echo-hydepark.com.

B&A Street Kitchen, Cincinnati, OH

B&A Street Kitchen is known best for its breakfast items from the menu. The chicken prepared is very juicy, the potatoes are fresh, and the eggs are cooked to perfection. Moreover, their biscuits are very crunchy and not too sugary. This restaurant has a special diet menu for vegetarian people. The sitting area is vast and airy, and even large families can sit and have breakfast comfortably. If you’re in Cincinnati and you haven’t tried this restaurant, then you’re surely missing out on a great breakfast.

It is located at 1500 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, United States. The restaurant stays open from 8 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. They offer dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery services. For contact, call at +1 513-345-6670 or visit their website bastreetkitchen.com.

National Exemplar Restaurant, Mariemont, OH

This restaurant provides meals for vegetarian people and also has an option of gluten-free food. This restaurant gives you the vibe of an old German restaurant. It seems as if you have gone back in time to taste the best Goetta Hash Sandwich. They have phenomenal options on the menu. The service is high-speed, and staff is very well mannered, they are observant to their customers' needs. Once you try their food, there’s no going back! Don’t waste time looking for a good goetta hash sandwich and visit this restaurant.

The location is 6880 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227, the United States. They offer the services of dine-in and curbside pickup. It stays open from 7 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.and then again from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, it closes at 10 p.m. To contact, call at +1 513-271-2103 or visit nationalexemplar.com.

Metropole Restaurant at 21C Museum Hotel, Cincinnati, OH

The Metropole Restaurant has the yummiest fries that are crunchy and crispy. Their garlic aioli is lip-smacking good. The meat in goetta hash is grilled perfectly. It is so juicy and tasty, plus the texture was very soft and moist. They serve goetta hash with salad and a glass of drink. The atmosphere is excellent, and the lighting is ideal for a perfect lunch or brunch. The music selection goes well with the ambiance. Their service was impeccable, attentive, and engaging without being smothering. Hands down, it is the best restaurant for the perfect goetta hash.

The address of the Metropole Restaurant is 609 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, United States. It offers dine-in and takeaway only. The timings are 5.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. To contact call at +1 513-578-6660

If you like this article, don't forget to follow me for more such articles and comment down on your favorite Goetta Hash restaurant in Ohio?

Aamir Kamal

Aamir Kamal

Cleveland, OH
Sharing local food reviews mainly for the State of Ohio. From July 1st, we are going to start an Interview series with businessmen, thought leaders, influencers and people who work in different sectors.

