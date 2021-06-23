Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pico Rivera, CA

Forty Cows Escape Slaughterhouse and Stampede Through Pico Rivera Neighborhood

By Staff Reports
NBC Los Angeles
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 40 cows broke free from a slaughterhouse where a gate was accidentally left open and stampeded through a Pico Rivera Tuesday night, leaving at least one person injured. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. Residents were advised to avoid the area, located about a mile from the slaughterhouse.

www.nbclosangeles.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Pico Rivera, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pico Rivera, CA
Accidents
Pico Rivera, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Cows#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy