After 25 years with the city of Austin, Environmental Officer Chris Herrington is retiring and taking a new leadership position in Fairfax, Va. Herrington, who’ll be moving east with his fiancée, Kimberly Horndeski, will serve as director of public works and environmental services for Fairfax County. July 2 will mark his last day with the city, where he stepped into the role of environmental officer in 2018 following the retirement of Chuck Lesniak. The environmental officer is under the purview of the Watershed Protection Department.