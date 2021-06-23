Cancel
Travis County, TX

Parties seek election judges, workers for March

Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
Even though March 2022 seems far away, Democrats and Republicans are gearing up for the March 1 primary elections. Part of that is appointing election judges and other polling place workers. Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Naranjo has been emailing Democrats to see if they want to sign up now. The Travis County Republican Party also has a list of workers and is looking for more to work the polls either on election day or during early voting.

Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

