Britney Spears speaks at last: will her day in court upend all we thought we knew?

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears never used to be an enigma. In the early years of her career, she did interviews for print, TV and radio. She held press conferences and endured day-long junkets. She shot behind the scenes videos, documentaries, TV specials. Britney was candid and trusting. “I’m from the south,” she told the Observer in 2001, “so I’m a very open person and I’ve had to teach myself not to open up to too many people.”

CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Justin Timberlake on Britney Spears: “We should all be supporting Britney”

Justin Timberlake is speaking out in support of his former girlfriend Britney Spears after the pop star made a rare court appearance, demanding an end to her conservatorship. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Timberlake tweeted Wednesday. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Britney Spears To Speak Her Mind At Today’s Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears is set to make a virtual court appearance on Wednesday to speak to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny regarding her conservatorship which has been in place for 13 years. After apparently suffering a mental health crisis in 2008, Spears’ finances, important decisions regarding her well-being and visitation with...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘What was wrong with you at lunch? You were mean’: Britney Spears letters to high school boyfriend up for auction

Letters written by a teenage Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend are among the memorabilia up for auction this weekend. The pop star was dating Donald “Reg” Jones in her hometown of McComb, Missouri, shortly before the career launch that would catapult her to global fame.Spears broke up with Jones in a two-page, handwritten note that said: “Look, I’m really sorry that it had to be this way, but I think we both knew this was coming.”She later wrote: “I’ve had a great two years. Who knows, two years from now or even 10, we might get back...
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

I'm a Slave 4 U! 10 things we learned from Britney Spears' court hearing

After more than a decade, Britney Spears broke her silence about her father, Jamie Spears' conservatorship on June 23, 2021. Luke Bryan's 'Waves' most added song on country radio. From staff reports. Updated May 15, 2021. 0. Vera Lynn, singer and British forces' 'sweetheart,' dies aged 103. By Hilary Clarke,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Britney Spears Admits Heartbreaking Truth About Her Life At Court Hearing

On June 23, Britney Spears spoke in court for the first time since requesting that her father be removed as her conservator. After a delay due to technical difficulties, Spears was given the go-ahead to speak, without interruption, by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. Although no one knew what Spears was going to say, she revealed some heartbreaking truths about her life and the heartbreaking struggles that she has faced over the years.
CelebritiesEW.com

Britney Spears addresses court this week: Where her conservatorship case stands

This story has been updated with new reporting from The New York Times. It's been a while, but Britney Spears is ready to break the ice. The embattled pop star - who still lives under the legal guardianship established in 2008 that grants her father Jamie Spears control over her life, career, and multimillion-dollar fortune - will address the court directly during her conservatorship case's June 23 hearing, at which she is expected to appear remotely. The last time Spears expressed her wishes in regards to the arrangement was in a request for substantial changes to its terms in a court filing last summer.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Framing Britney Spears Director Has Some Thoughts About Britney's Court Testimony

"Framing Britney Spears" director Samantha Stark was in the court room for Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing on June 23. Spears spoke in open court — calling in by telephone — to tell the judge overseeing her case what she has been going through over the past several years. Spears made some heartbreaking claims, sharing that she hasn't been able to live her life for 13 years. The pop star claimed that she has been put on drugs — specifically lithium — monitored just about every minute of the day, and forbidden to have a baby, according to the transcript provided by CNN.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

6 times we failed Britney Spears

“Pop princess“, Britney Spears, is about to turn 40, with a career full of ups and downs Y scandals that have nothing to do with his song. This time it is the judgment of his protection puts it back in the news trends and social media. But perhaps many have forgotten the polemics of the singer in which it was indicated without knowing everything that was behind it, we have put together a list for you of the moments in which Britney Spears was misunderstood.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Paparazzi for "Embarrassing" Her on Vacation

Britney Spears is laying down some ground rules while trying to enjoy her island getaway. On Tuesday, June 29, the 39-year-old embattled pop star shared an Instagram message to fans and paparazzi alike in response to interactions she's apparently had during her current trip to Maui. This follows her appearance in court last week to discuss her ongoing conservatorship. Also subject to her ire were photographers who she says have been distorting images of her in ways she finds embarrassing, although Britney did not cite specific examples of this happening. "So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now," the "Circus" singer wrote, "the paps know where I am and...

