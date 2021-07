The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the National Health Services of the UK and thanked all NHS staff for their “courage, compassion and dedication”.In a personal, handwritten message on Windsor Castle-headed paper, the monarch said the award recognised all NHS staff in all four nations “past and present”.The award comes on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS’s foundation.The George Cross ranks alongside the Victoria Cross as Britain’s highest award for gallantry. Instituted by King George VI in 1940, it is intended to grant recognition of “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of...