Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks

Times Daily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENHILL — On June 21, 2021 at 5:25 a.m., Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks left her earthly home for her forever Heavenly home surrounded by her family. Bonnie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. today, June 23rd at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. with Austin Swinea officiating. Burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park in Florence.

www.timesdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Allen
Person
Greg Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#Hospice#Animals#Brothers And Sisters#Greenhill#Ecm Hospital#Williams Court Apartments#Bear#Air Evac#Huntsville Hospital#Greenhill Funeral Home#Digital Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy