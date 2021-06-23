Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks
GREENHILL — On June 21, 2021 at 5:25 a.m., Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks left her earthly home for her forever Heavenly home surrounded by her family. Bonnie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. today, June 23rd at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. with Austin Swinea officiating. Burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park in Florence.www.timesdaily.com