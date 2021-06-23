Column: Nassib shatters decades-old sports barrier

When the tradewinds blow, sometimes they blow in the right direction. Add the words “30 knots” to that, and you get what unveiled itself along the Gold Coast and northern NSW yesterday. Oh yeah, it was offshore too, for the first time in a week. The whole east coast was (and still is) pumping, but these five Kirra bombs captured by Simon “Shagga” Saffigna yesterday afternoon sum up the energy and stoke of the swell as it peaked. Watch here as Hammo, Dingo Morrison, Dimity Stoyle, Mick Fanning and Kerrzy take full advantage of the conditions.