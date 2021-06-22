J-BHS, Beals Elementary budgets approved

The budgets for two of the three schools in the Moosabec area were approved last week by small bodies of voters who challenged none of the figures put before them. A total of $1,709,874 was authorized for Jonesport-Beals High School June 15, down a bit from last year’s $1,777,973. The state’s contribution to that amount was presented as $388,554, a bit over $35,000 less than last year. Taxpayers will be expected to pay $546,227 (last year it was about $21,000 less).