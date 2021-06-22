Tall ships set sail in the Penobscot River July 9-18

The Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association is celebrating Maine’s 200th birthday with a big splash. Tall ships and schooners will ply the waters of the mighty Penobscot River for the first time in 40 years! Historic seafaring vessels will visit various ports in the lower Penobscot River basin from July 9-18, 2021. They will be honoring Maine’s rich maritime past in the waterfront towns that anchor the geographic area known as the 4-Port Loop. This year, the anchors are Bangor, Bucksport, Orrington, and Searsport. The 4-Port Loop celebration is proudly presented by Bangor Savings Bank.