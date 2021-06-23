Cancel
Fort Dodge, IA

ZETA M. GADBURY

Messenger
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeta M. Gadbury, 93, of Fort Dodge, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Bickford Cottage, surrounded by her children. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Holy Trinity Church, with Monsignor Kevin McCoy Celebrating the Mass of the Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Corpus Christi Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Parish. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

www.messengernews.net
