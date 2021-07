As part of Denver’s Bring Your Own Bag program, retail stores in the Mile High City are going to start charging 10 cents per disposable bag that is handed at checkout. According to the program website, the program is intended to encourage Coloradans and other Coloradans in helping to reduce human impact on the environment. It will help to reduce the use of disposable bags, litter, and leave in landfills. The 10 cent fee will be charged to paper, plastic, and other materials (including compostable material).