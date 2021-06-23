Dispute over structural issues at Downtown Rochester parking ramp headed to trial
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A dispute over who's to blame for structural issues at a downtown parking ramp will head to court next year. The city's lawsuit against Collaborative Design Group, the developer of Parking Ramp 6, will go to trial on August 22, 2022. The $31 million facility was intended to have multiple levels of affordable housing built above it, but structural issues have prevented the plan from moving forward.www.kimt.com