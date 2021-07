2022 linebacker Sekou Roland is one of the top prospects in North Carolina. He has great instincts and is lockdown on the ball - at the sound of the snap, he gets to it fast. Roland plays for Cox Mill High School in Concord, NC. Standing a solid 6-2, 215 pounds, he totaled 82 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries in just seven games for the Chargers. A big gamer and a one of those players you want on the field when the game is on the line. Teams have started to take notice and his stock will continue to rise. We talked about his Villanova visit and recruitment for VUSports …