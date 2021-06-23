Prime Day deal brings LG UltraGear 240Hz gaming monitor under $300

Amazon Prime Day comes but once a year, and the retail holiday has become more of a can’t-miss event with each iteration. The online shopping day (well, two days) is a great chance to stock up on your usual fare for less, but it’s also the perfect time to score a deal on that grail product you’ve had your eye on. You know, that expensive toy you really want that’s super unnecessary and whose price you’ve never been able to justify? Well, now it’s on sale, so you finally have a good reason to buy it — if you can find it. Amazon has thousands upon thousands of Prime Day deals, and they can be hard to navigate. Thankfully, we’ve done the work for you with our guide to the best grail Amazon Prime Day deals.