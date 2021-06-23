Samsung Galaxy M22 moves a step closer to launch as it gets Bluetooth certified
The Samsung Galaxy M22 we've been hearing about for a while now has moved a step closer to launch as it bagged Bluetooth certification. The Galaxy M22 is listed on Bluetooth SIG's website with model code SM-M225FV_DS, where "DS" signifies dual-SIM support. The certifying authority also tells us that the M22 will come with Bluetooth 5.0, but other than that, it doesn't divulge anything about the smartphone.www.gsmarena.com