Samsung Galaxy M22 moves a step closer to launch as it gets Bluetooth certified

By Sagar
gsmarena.com
 13 days ago

The Samsung Galaxy M22 we've been hearing about for a while now has moved a step closer to launch as it bagged Bluetooth certification. The Galaxy M22 is listed on Bluetooth SIG's website with model code SM-M225FV_DS, where "DS" signifies dual-SIM support. The certifying authority also tells us that the M22 will come with Bluetooth 5.0, but other than that, it doesn't divulge anything about the smartphone.

