Preview | #MINvATX
ATX: 2-4-3 (2-4-2 on the road) MIN: 2-4-2 (2-2-0 at home) Minnesota United return to Allianz Field for a sort-of second home opener as the stadium welcomes back a near full capacity crowd for the first time since the Loons’ Round One matchup with LA Galaxy in late 2019. With two draws on the road, MNUFC last won at home — and they also last lost at home, 1-0 to Austin FC on May 1. With a new-look frontline featuring forward Adrien Hunou and winger Franco Fragapane — who opened his MLS account with a goal against FC Dallas in the 1-1 draw on Saturday — the Loons are hoping to keep up their four-game unbeaten streak and exact a measure of revenge for that early season loss.www.mnufc.com