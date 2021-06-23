Preview | #MINvATX

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Tried to rectify it at halftime. And we had a response. I’m at a bit of a loss, really, because the one thing that we spoke about is starting the games quickly on the front foot. At home especially. And, I said to you guys in the week that if we don’t treat these with the respect that they deserve, then the game is gonna be a difficult afternoon. I thought we might have just got out of it. In the end, two points dropped because we started the game like we did. No other reason. The energy that we had to do after that to get ourselves back into it and get them out of their comfort zone, play forward, run forward, get to the first ball. That’s all the things that you have to do. You’ve heard me say it before. There’s both sides of football. I never, ever have a problem with us with the ball. I know we are good enough to create chances against anybody. Hopefully that’s… we’ve learned our lesson.”