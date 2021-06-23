St. John Theatre announces cast of ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

This August, the historic National Black Theatre (NBT) will premiere a powerful production that was first introduced in 2015 following a series of state violence that plagued America, as a radio play. HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS will have its radio play American premiere directed by Jonathan McCrory, NBT’s Executive Artistic Director. The collection of works, originally created and curated by the New Black Fest under the artistic direction of Keith Josef Adkins, was a response to the police shootings of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri among other young Black men and women over the years, including Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice and more. In light of the ongoing unrest in the country, and the current death toll of nearly 1600 black bodies murdered by the cops since Brown’s unforgettable murder, this production will showcase a collection of seven monologues written by seven different playwrights highlighting their personal testaments of being Black in America.