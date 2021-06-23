St. John Theatre announces cast of ‘Once Upon a Mattress’
RESERVE — After a yearlong intermission, St. John Theatre is excited to be back on stage and producing a summer musical. Actors, singers, dancers, musicians and technicians are busily preparing for the July 23 opening night of this year’s show, “Once Upon A Mattress”, directed by long-time St. John Theatre friend, Mike Brooks. In this musical version of “The Princess and the Pea,” Princess Winnifred is an ungainly, brash girl competing for the hand of Prince Dauntless, whose domineering mother Queen Aggravain has declared he must marry a “true” princess before anyone else in the kingdom can marry.www.lobservateur.com