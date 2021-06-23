Cancel
Movies

First Official ‘Shazam 2’ Photo Reveals Cast’s New Costumes

By Matt Singer
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first Shazam did an impressive job hiding a big surprise from its final act: Billy Batson’s entire adopted family got their own super-powers and joined together as the “Shazam Family” for the climactic fight. At this point, though, the cat is out of the bag, so for the sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the presence of all those Shazams - including the characters known in comics as Shazam Jr. and Lady Marvel — can be a big part of promoting the film.

