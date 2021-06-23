Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Summer grooming habits

By Mark Tullis
republictimes.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny teacher will tell you we are emotionally, physically and mentally spent after this crazy school year. I told Michelle that I wish there was an island we could be sent to for about six weeks, perhaps one in which we had to run a boat rental place or something like that. Most of us are wanting some type of escape to recharge a bit. We want life to be low maintenance for a while.

www.republictimes.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionMilton Daily Standard

A wedding day shaving guide for grooms

Grooms are often content to let their brides-to-be shine on their wedding day. But weddings are a showcase of the two people getting married … and grooms matter! Grooms can take steps to look handsome and polished, but may wonder what they can do to put their best feet forward when all eyes and cameras are facing their way.
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Ease summertime pressure with good habits

School is out, the weather is warming up and for teens and parents who are trying to figure out what to do with the unstructured time, there can be pressure, anxiety and sometimes downright panic. It’s a different challenge depending on the age range of the kids, as parents know....
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Exploring Healthy Skin Habits

We all want healthy and beautifully clear skin. There is nothing better than having your skin look and feel healthy rather than dealing with breakouts or painful acne. Healthy skin usually makes for happy people. While many people think that the secret to healthy skin is a seven-step nighttime skincare...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Skincare-Inspired Grooming Products

Old Spice is introducing the sequel to its award-winning Men Have Skin Too campaign and it features a mix of new and returning characters to spotlight the Fresher Collection. This line of antiperspirants and deodorants, lotions and body washes are focused on skin-caring benefits thanks to nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil and shea butter.
RelationshipsPosted by
Forbes

Gifts For The Bride From The Groom

You have the engagement ring, the wedding band and you have planned your big day from the venue to your bouquet to your honeymoon. But what about your something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue? If you are a traditionalist, you might round these items up from your mom, grandmother or women in your bridal party and return them after the wedding, but these also make great themes for your special gift from your groom-to-be. If he is savvy, he will notice the other jewels you are coveting while shopping for your rings or might even enlist your best friend to help select a jewel that you will want to wear on your big day and for a long time after—a lasting keepsake that will always remind you of your distinctive relationship and the romantic occasion that signifies sharing your life with your true love.
Apparelrookiemoms.com

15 Summer Pregnancy Outfits You Need from Sundresses to Loungewear

Being pregnant can be tough, and when you add summer weather into the mix it can become a real struggle. You need clothes that will keep you cool (while still looking like the smokin’ hot mama that you are!). Below we have pulled some of our favorite summer pregnancy outfits. And hey, we think some of them are so good that we would wear them after pregnancy, too!
Apparelenstarz.com

How To Dress On Trend This Summer

When the weather heats up, it's time to look forward to styles that keep you feeling and looking cool at the same time. A variety of summer fashion trends can update your wardrobe in no time. Here's how to wear some of the biggest trends this season. White Sneakers. If...
ApparelPosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Dressing For The Office As We Return

Working from home has given us many luxuries, such as working in pajama pants or no pants at all. However, many people are returning to their offices now, and just a nice blouse won’t work anymore. If there is one thing most of us are grateful for from the pandemic,...
Theater & DancePosted by
Teen Vogue

17 Cowboy Boots to Wear With Your Summer Looks

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots might not be as controversial as Crocs – but they are definitely up there. Just like the latter, cowboy boots can prove quite tricky to style – but nothing is impossible – and, as fashion keeps looking back to the '90s and early '00s for inspiration, it only makes sense that celebs, designers, and influencers would bring cowboy boots back.
FitnessPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Don’t Let Your Healthy Habits Go On Summer Vacation

Summer is here! The weather is warm, the days are long and towns and tourist attractions are finally opening back up. If you are like me, you are longing to go on your first vacation in more than a year. Taking a trip for a week or a long weekend is a great way to relieve stress and have some fun, but after waiting so long, we could be tempted to completely throw caution to the wind and let our eating and fitness efforts get away from us.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Emily Ratajkowski Takes Her Summer Halter Top To New Extremes

Emily Ratajkowski is never one to go for a standard crop top. This week, true to form, she stepped out in a halter top that was anything but your standard strappy summer go-to. The model-actress-businesswoman opted for a collared version by Cult Gaia that delivered a full ab-reveal and was fastened with just a small metal hook. To show as much torso as possible, Ratajkowski wore a pair of low-slung jeans with casual sneakers, the epitome of elevated-yet-low-key styling.
Appareltheknot.com

20 Stylish Grandmother of the Groom Dresses For Every Type of Wedding

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. As the grandmother of the groom, you must be so excited to see your grandchild get married. You typically don't have to do much in the wedding planning department, so your number one priority is to choose the perfect grandmother of the groom dress. When faced with a tight deadline, you won't want to be scrambling to find an evening gown in a hurry for this very special occasion. That's why it's best to start looking for ideas from the very beginning on Amazon, R & M Richards Inc, Nordstrom, and other sites that boast a variety of formal dresses. There will be many options to choose from, but hopefully, you'll walk into your shopping experience with the material and sleeve length you've had in mind. Are you looking for long sleeve? Or a knee-length gown? Chiffon or beading, or both? With so many components that go into a special occasion dress, the number of possibilities can feel overwhelming — but it doesn't have to. Ahead, you'll find stunning grandmother of the groom dresses (that can totally be considered mother of the bride dresses or wedding guest dresses, too, depending on your taste).
Relationship AdvicePosted by
munaluchi

5 Ways to Elevate Your Groom’s Experience

Groom stylist Fontaine Concierge’s insightful article on ideas to create an amazing groom’s experience was featured in the Winter 2021 issue of MunaLuchi Bride Magazine! View the digital magazine format here. To date, most of the pomp and circumstance related to weddings has been reserved for the bride and shared...
Apparelmerricksart.com

How to Wear Statement Earrings in an Outfit

Trying to figure out how to wear statement earrings? These are four different kinds of outfits you can wear with statement earrings. Statement earrings are such an easy accessory to add some glam to an outfit. But sometimes it can be tricky to know how to wear statement earrings with your outfits.
Kingston, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Thrift Shop Sale

KINGSTON — The Kingston Community House Thrift Shop is pleased to announce their special sales during the month of July. All accessories are buy-one get-one free for the month of July. Items include pocketbooks, shoes, hats, scarves, ties and belts. The following items are $1.00 each or three for $1.00:...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The 7 Fascinating Habits of Super Lovers

“Blessed is the influence of one true, loving human soul on another.” — George Eliot. Super lovers. Who are they and how do we become like them?. It seems some people were born lucky and seem to find that once-in-a-lifetime kind of fairytale love in each of their relationships. My...

Comments / 0

Community Policy